“America’s Funniest Home Videos” celebrated its 30th birthday on Sunday. It’s ABC’s longest running primetime entertainment program. The show brought us videos of cats on skateboards, children falling off slides, people falling in general — all before YouTube did the same. The show is still a hit, with 5 million people viewings each week.
The staying power of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
