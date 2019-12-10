William Barr amps up his defense of President Trump

Attorney General William Barr wasn’t pleased with Monday’s Inspector General report: “I think when you step back here and say, ‘What was this all based on?,’ it’s not sufficient. Remember there was, and never has been, any evidence of collusion. And yet, this campaign and the president’s administration has been dominated by this investigation into what turns out to be completely baseless.”

He also said the evidence produced by the investigation was “consistently exculpatory” for Donald Trump, and that the FBI launched their probe into the Trump campaign based on “thinnest of suspicions.”

This hyper-defense of the president is par for the course for William Barr.