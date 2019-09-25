Rudy Giuliani was a key player in U.S.-Ukraine discussions

Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons. 

Today, the White House released the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's private lawyer, comes up a lot in the transcript, with Trump urging Zelensky to speak with Giuliani. As a private citizen, Giuliani’s involvement is raising a lot of questions.

Also, the acting director of national intelligence is threatening to quit if the White House forces him to stonewall Congress when he testifies on Thursday about the whistleblower report that has launched the impeachment inquiry. 

Greg Miller - Washington Post - @gregpmiller, Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski