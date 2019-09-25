Rudy Giuliani was a key player in U.S.-Ukraine discussions

Today, the White House released the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's private lawyer, comes up a lot in the transcript, with Trump urging Zelensky to speak with Giuliani. As a private citizen, Giuliani’s involvement is raising a lot of questions.

Also, the acting director of national intelligence is threatening to quit if the White House forces him to stonewall Congress when he testifies on Thursday about the whistleblower report that has launched the impeachment inquiry.