The Eastern European country of Hungary has become the shining nation on the hill for some American conservatives, thanks to the policies of its authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orbán. Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted a week of shows from Budapest in August, and former Vice President Mike Pence visited last week. What’s behind the American right’s fascination with Hungary?
Justin Spike - Hungary correspondent for AP News