Why some conservative American leaders are looking to Hungary as a model country

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hosted shows from Budapest in August, and former Vice President Mike Pence visited last week. Some conservatives in America are praising the leadership of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The Eastern European country of Hungary has become the shining nation on the hill for some American conservatives, thanks to the policies of its authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orbán. Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted a week of shows from Budapest in August, and former Vice President Mike Pence visited last week. What’s behind the American right’s fascination with Hungary? 

