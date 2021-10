The NBA says players will not get paid if they miss a game due to local vaccine mandates. So far, about 90% of the players are vaccinated, including LeBron James.

But there are still holdouts, including the Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, who stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars for every game he misses. That could include every Nets home game because New York requires proof of vaccination for everyone attending large indoor events.