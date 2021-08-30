Previewing Elizebeth Holmes’ trial: Theranos founder faces multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes exits Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse after the first day of federal court hearings, in San Jose, California, U.S. May 4, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Kate Munsch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Jury selection starts on Tuesday in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the blood testing company Theranos. She was a Silicon Valley star who promised to revolutionize the medical industry with her product — a small machine that could perform a range of medical tests using a single drop of blood.  

But then the Wall Street Journal revealed the machines didn’t work and that Theranos was trying to cover it up. Then Holmes’ image soon unraveled. She now faces a dozen federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

