Federal judge says CA gubernatorial recall can proceed, Texas abortion law could test Roe v. Wade

A federal judge last week rejected a request to either block the California gubernatorial recall entirely — or allow Gavin Newsom’s name to appear on the second question on the ballot.

“If we want to reform the recall in California, we absolutely can. But it will take … amending the Constitution, which requires the vote of the people,” says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. “So it’s not going to happen through the courts, and this recall … will in fact go forth.”

Meanwhile in Texas, one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation is set to take effect on Wednesday. Over the weekend, opponents of the law suffered legal setbacks when an appeals court canceled an emergency hearing set for today.