Many Republicans refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential victory

A placard is on display during a rally supporting US President Donald Trump outside the Republican National Committee building. Trump's campaign office claims numerous cases of election fraud in a number of states. November 6, 2020, Washington D.C., United States. Photo by Yegor Aleyev/TASS.

Nearly all Republican members of Congress are refusing to publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said on Fox News over the weekend: “I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump. He stood with me. He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate majority. My race was overwhelming. He helped Senate Republicans. We’re going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won. I’m going to donate 500k tonight to President Trump’s legal fund. … The allegations of wrongdoing are earth shattering.”

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the election should continue, even though there is a next-to-zero chance the results would be overturned.

David Graham - staff writer for the Atlantic - @GrahamDavidA

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin