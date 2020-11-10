Nearly all Republican members of Congress are refusing to publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said on Fox News over the weekend: “I’m here tonight to stand with President Trump. He stood with me. He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate majority. My race was overwhelming. He helped Senate Republicans. We’re going to pick up House seats because of the campaign that President Trump won. I’m going to donate 500k tonight to President Trump’s legal fund. … The allegations of wrongdoing are earth shattering.”

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the election should continue, even though there is a next-to-zero chance the results would be overturned.