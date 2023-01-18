Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people hit the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. They were demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system. Netanyahu returned to power late last year — after forming the most right-wing government in the country’s history. He campaigned on transforming Israel’s courts — right as he faces a trial over allegations of corruption and fraud. Netanyahu’s critics say this moment is a threat to Israel’s democracy.
Netanyahu’s right-wing government wants to weaken Israel’s judicial system
Credits
Guest:
- Amir Tibon - senior writer and editor, Haaretz - @amirtibon