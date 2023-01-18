Right-wing extremists get House committee assignments as Democrats are kicked off

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) departs after a Republican conference meeting on Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2023. Photo credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

House Republicans have reportedly received their committee assignments. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been appointed to the Homeland Security Committee, which was created in response to the 9/11 attacks. Just a few years ago, she espoused conspiracy theories about those terror attacks. Arizona’s Paul Gosar will be on the Natural Resources Committee. Both were previously kicked off House committees for making violent or extreme statements. Now they are expected to serve on the House Oversight Committee. George Santos, the New York Republican who lied about his background, also scored two assignments. Meanwhile, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he’ll block democrats, including Adam Schiff, from serving on some committees. 

