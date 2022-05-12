Critics review new film releases. “On the Count of Three” is a dark comedy about two best friends living their final day on earth. “Pleasure” follows a woman who comes to LA to become an adult film star in LA, and learns the good and bad sides of her chosen path. “In Front of Your Face,” from Korean director Hong Sang-soo, about an ex-actress living with a secret, who gets invited to join a young director’s project. “Hello, Bookstore” is documentary about a small Massachusetts town trying to save its bookstore following the pandemic.