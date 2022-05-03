23 states have laws to restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to hold a vote on a bill that would guarantee the right to an abortion in federal law. But because of the filibuster, the vote will be mostly symbolic.

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, and has called for an investigation. Chief Justice John Roberts has also made a similar promise.

The draft leak is shocking, but the opinion itself has been predicted since Justice Amy Coney Barrett cemented the court’s 6-3 conversative majority in 2020.

Twenty-three states already have laws or constitutional amendments that would help them ban abortion as quickly as possible, according to the Guttmacher Institute.