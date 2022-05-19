Roughly two-thirds of Americans are against overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a new poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist. It was conducted after the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

The same poll also shows that most Americans, including a slim majority of Democrats, support some restrictions on abortion. It indicates that Americans’ feelings on the issue are more complex than the pro or con debate in politics and on TV.

“In 1970 and 1980, even in 1990, if you told me what your political party was, I could not do a good job of guessing your abortion opinion,” says Sarah Cowan, professor of sociology at New York University.