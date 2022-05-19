Critics review new film releases. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is a follow-up to the 2019 feature film based on the British TV series.

“Men” is a horror film from director Alex Garland about a young woman who goes on a solo vacation in the English countryside.

“Firestarter” is a remake of the 1984 film based on the Stephen King novel.

“Emergency” is a satirical thriller about three college students who come home to find an unconscious woman in their house.

“Senior Year” details the life of a 37-year-old woman who wakes up after a 20-year coma prompted by a cheerleading stunt gone wrong.