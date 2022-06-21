If Roe v. Wade gets overturned, President Joe Biden might employ executive orders, as he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month. The U.S. is still waiting for a decision in that big Mississippi abortion case, which will likely come by the end of the month, plus major opinions in cases involving gun rights and immigration.

Today the Supreme Court did rule that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from receiving state-provided tuition assistance. Maine had been providing tuition to non-religious private schools.