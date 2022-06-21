‘Bitterbrush’ shows life as a modern-day cowgirl in Idaho

“Bitterbrush” follows two female cattle herders, Colie Moline and Hollyn Patterson, in rural Idaho. Credit: Alejandro Mejia, AMC. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.

Cowboys may evoke images of the past, but cattle herding is still a thing in the western United States. And being a cowboy — or a cowgirl — is a paid profession. The new documentary “Bitterbrush” follows two cowgirls, also known as range riders, as they work a season herding cattle in Idaho. The film shies away from romanticizing life on the range, and exposes its isolation and challenges. 

