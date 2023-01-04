The Food and Drug Administration is now allowing people to get mifepristone, the drug that induces abortion, from big chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. You’ll need a prescription. If you’re in a state that bans the health procedure, the Department of Justice says the U.S. Postal Service can deliver abortion drugs to patients there. What does all this mean for abortion access six months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade?