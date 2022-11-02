The 13th Amendment barred involuntary servitude and enslavement more than 150 years ago. But there was one key exception: “as a punishment for crime.” So prisons can force inmates to work and pay nothing or just a few cents per hour. During next week’s midterm elections, five states have ballot measures that would ban that practice. California is not among them — it rejected that idea a few years ago because officials feared the state would have to pay billions of dollars to inmates.