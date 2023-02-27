American officials are increasingly concerned that China will supply Russia with weapons as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. This comes as the president of Belarus, a major Kremlin ally, heads to Beijing for a state dinner this week. Until now, China has remained cautious about getting too involved. The country supports Russia diplomatically and has bought its oil and gas, but it still refuses to supply direct military aid.
Is China considering arming Russia — 2 years into Ukraine war?
- Oriana Skylar Mastro - fellow at Stanford and the American Enterprise Institute where she studies Chinese military and security policy