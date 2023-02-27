Student loan forgiveness: Tens of millions of people could be affected as SCOTUS hears arguments

Student loan forgiveness is part of the Biden administration's ambitious response to economic instability caused by the COVID pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of challenges to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Nearly half-a-trillion dollars worth of debt relief is at stake, and whatever the court decides could affect tens of millions of people. It’s a big test of executive power that pits a conservative and skeptical Supreme Court against an administration that has ambitiously responded to the economic instability caused by the pandemic.

Press Play also looks at a recent court filing by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News in a big defamation lawsuit. The cable network pushed a lot of false claims about a stolen election in the days immediately afterward. And their biggest target was Dominion, who makes both election hardware and software used in a lot of states. 

