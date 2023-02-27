Student loan forgiveness: Tens of millions of people could be affected as SCOTUS hears arguments

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a pair of challenges to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Nearly half-a-trillion dollars worth of debt relief is at stake, and whatever the court decides could affect tens of millions of people. It’s a big test of executive power that pits a conservative and skeptical Supreme Court against an administration that has ambitiously responded to the economic instability caused by the pandemic.

Press Play also looks at a recent court filing by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News in a big defamation lawsuit. The cable network pushed a lot of false claims about a stolen election in the days immediately afterward. And their biggest target was Dominion, who makes both election hardware and software used in a lot of states.