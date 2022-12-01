After FTX bankruptcy, founder goes on apology tour. Is crypto dead?

The cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX, lost billions of dollars and went bankrupt in November.

Disgraced FTX founder and now-former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was apologetic, but evasive, in a new interview with The New York Times. It comes less than a month after his cryptocurrency exchange company lost billions of dollars and went bankrupt. Bankman-Fried has continuously gone against the advice of his lawyers and is on a media tour, talking about the crisis he’s facing. What’s being learned about his media blitz, and what does FTX’s collapse mean for cryptocurrency overall?

Credits

Guest:

  • Emily Stewart - senior correspondent covering business and economics, Vox

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins