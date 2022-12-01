Disgraced FTX founder and now-former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was apologetic, but evasive, in a new interview with The New York Times. It comes less than a month after his cryptocurrency exchange company lost billions of dollars and went bankrupt. Bankman-Fried has continuously gone against the advice of his lawyers and is on a media tour, talking about the crisis he’s facing. What’s being learned about his media blitz, and what does FTX’s collapse mean for cryptocurrency overall?
After FTX bankruptcy, founder goes on apology tour. Is crypto dead?
Credits
Guest:
- Emily Stewart - senior correspondent covering business and economics, Vox