Critics review “Turning Red,” a Disney animation about 13-year-old Mei Lee, who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets too excited; “The Adam Project,” about a time-traveling fighter pilot who saves the future by teaming up with his past self; “Gold,” about two men who discover the biggest gold nugget in history; and “Lucy and Desi,” about how Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz formed an unlikely partnership to become a Hollywood power couple.
‘Lucy and Desi’ is testament to longevity of ‘I Love Lucy,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
- Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire