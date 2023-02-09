Eagles, Chiefs, Rihanna: What to expect at Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets and Vince Lombardi trophy are displayed at a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center, Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ.

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets and Vince Lombardi trophy are displayed at a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center, Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect.

Super Bowl Sunday is just 72 hours away — the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the Chiefs’ third trip to the championship in four years. It will also be the first time two Black starting quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, face off at the Super Bowl.

