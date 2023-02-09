Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is traveling all over Europe this week to drum up support from political leaders ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Russia is now potentially planning a large-scale offensive after a year filled with humiliating moments for the Kremlin. The country is amassing hundreds of thousands of troops near the war’s eastern front. KCRW gets the latest.
Is Russia gearing up for another big push into Ukraine, a year after invasion?
Credits
Guest:
- William Courtney - adjunct senior fellow at RAND Corporation, former U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan, Georgia, and the U.S. - Soviet Bilateral Consultative Commission