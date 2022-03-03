‘The Batman’ is dark and gritty with humorous self-awareness, says critic

Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.” Photo by Alon Amir.

Critics review “After Yang,” written and directed by Korean American filmmaker Kogonada, about Colin Farrell as a father who tries repairing his daughter’s beloved android named Yang; “Fresh,” about a woman who starts dating a ​​cosmetic surgeon who she meets at the grocery store, only to discover he has a strange appetite; “Huda’s Salon,” about a woman who gets blackmailed by the owner of a hair salon; “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as Gotham city’s protector who must uncover corruption after the Riddler (Paul Dano) kills politicians.  

