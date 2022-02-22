What options does Zelensky have to fight invasion of Russian troops?

Demonstrators hold placards and wave Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2022.

Demonstrators hold placards and wave Ukrainian flags during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Christian Mang.

President Biden today announced harsh new sanctions against Russia. This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into two Moscow-backed separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk. The new sanctions include cutting off Russia’s government from western financing and penalizing top Russian oligarchs.

Biden also announced plans to send more U.S. troops and equipment to Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. He made clear that move was only defensive, and intended to send the message that the U.S. would defend NATO territory, which does not include Ukraine.

What options does Ukraine and its president Volodimir Zelensky have if Russia continues to take over more parts of the country?

Credits

Guest:

  • Charles Kupchan - senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and professor of international affairs at Georgetown University - @CFR_org

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin