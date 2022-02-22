President Biden today announced harsh new sanctions against Russia. This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into two Moscow-backed separatist regions in Eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk. The new sanctions include cutting off Russia’s government from western financing and penalizing top Russian oligarchs.

Biden also announced plans to send more U.S. troops and equipment to Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. He made clear that move was only defensive, and intended to send the message that the U.S. would defend NATO territory, which does not include Ukraine.

What options does Ukraine and its president Volodimir Zelensky have if Russia continues to take over more parts of the country?