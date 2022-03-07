The U.S. Supreme Court has been issuing high-profile decisions in cases related to a Guantanamo Bay detainee and the Boston Marathon bomber. Although they haven’t issued decisions today, the justices made news for something they didn’t do. The high court decided not to review a decision made by Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court to throw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

KCRW also breaks down the latest revelation in the January 6 investigation. It involves former Chapman University law professor-turned-Trump lawyer John Eastman. He faces an ethics investigation from the California Bar Association.