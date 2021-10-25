‘United States of Insanity’: Insane Clown Posse wages legal fight to get their fans off FBI’s watchlist

For a decade, fans of the rap group Insane Clown Posse have been considered gang members by the FBI and Department of Justice. The band's members Violent J (Joseph Bruce, right) and Shaggy 2 Dope (Joseph Utsler) have been fighting to change that.

Photo by Strike Back Studios.

Insane Clown Posse, the music group that wears black and white clown makeup, calls itself “the world’s most hated band.” GQ magazine described them as “the worst rappers of all time.” 

Their fans, known as Juggalos, adore them and have created a subculture around their identity — with tattoos, black and white face paint, and a pilgrimage to an annual get-together called the Gathering of the Juggalos. Their fervor is so extreme that a decade ago, the FBI became alarmed and labeled the fans a gang threat. The band challenged that label in court.

This story is told in the new documentary called “The United States of Insanity.”

