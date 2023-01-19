Were Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ armorer responsible for Halyna Hutchins’ death?

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmach-Altwies announced her office will charge actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021. The film’s director was also injured in the accident. If found guilty, Baldwin and Reed both faced a $5000 fine and up to 18 months in jail.