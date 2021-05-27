Where to get your Memorial Day BBQ fix in LA: Bludso’s, Maple Block Meat, Anjahles and more

LA is quickly becoming a barbeque town with a dizzying number of options for takeout. Here is a list for when you want to sink your teeth into beautifully smoked pit barbeque for the holiday weekend. Most of the BBQ spots listed here do the trinity of ribs, brisket and sausage. Some also do pulled pork and chicken. And there are a couple of grilled chicken options for you too because most of us don’t make it this beautifully! Don’t forget to check out the sides. Many of the pitmasters use the sides to express their personal roots. If you’re planning to order for Memorial Day weekend, do it now! Many of these places will sell out.
The stalwarts
Bludso’s - Mid-City
Boneyard Bistro - Sherman Oaks
Maple Block Meat - Culver City
Phillip’s BBQ - Crenshaw/Inglewood
Slab BBQ - Beverly Grove
Woody’s - South LA
Pop-ups/caterers
A’s BBQ (Alan Cruz) - East LA
Anjahles - DTLA
Bartz BBQ - South Bay
Heritage BBQ - San Juan Capistrano
Kuya Lord - La Cañada/Flintridge
Ribtown BBQ - Adams/Normandie
Ugly Drum BBQ - North Hollywood (pastrami, but done BBQ style)