Where to get your Memorial Day BBQ fix in LA: Bludso’s, Maple Block Meat, Anjahles and more

By Evan Kleiman
Meat and sides from Bludso’s in Mid-City.

Meat and sides from Bludso’s in Mid-City. Photo by Andrea D'Agosto.

LA is quickly becoming a barbeque town with a dizzying number of options for takeout. Here is a list for when you want to sink your teeth into beautifully smoked pit barbeque for the holiday weekend. Most of the BBQ spots listed here do the trinity of ribs, brisket and sausage. Some also do pulled pork and chicken. And there are a couple of grilled chicken options for you too because most of us don’t make it this beautifully! Don’t forget to check out the sides. Many of the pitmasters use the sides to express their personal roots. If you’re planning to order for Memorial Day weekend, do it now! Many of these places will sell out.

The stalwarts

Bludso’s - Mid-City
Boneyard Bistro - Sherman Oaks


Pulled pork sandwich from Boneyard Bistro. Photo by Andrea Talbert.

Maple Block Meat - Culver City
Phillip’s BBQ - Crenshaw/Inglewood
Slab BBQ - Beverly Grove
Woody’s - South LA

Pop-ups/caterers

A’s BBQ (Alan Cruz) - East LA
Anjahles - DTLA


Jerk chicken wings at Anjahles. Photo by Jazzy Harvey

Bartz BBQ - South Bay


Meat and sides from Bartz BBQ. Photo by Angelo Almonte.

Heritage BBQ - San Juan Capistrano


Offerings from Heritage BBQ. Photo by John Troxell.

Kuya Lord - La Cañada/Flintridge


Meat on the grill from Kuya Lord. Photo courtesy of Kuya Lord.


Sausages are on the grill at Kuya Lord. Kuya Lord.

Ribtown BBQ - Adams/Normandie
Ugly Drum BBQ - North Hollywood (pastrami, but done BBQ style) 


Pit pastrami sandwich from Ugly Drum. Photo by Tomoko Dyen

