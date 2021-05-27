Where to get your Memorial Day BBQ fix in LA: Bludso’s, Maple Block Meat, Anjahles and more

LA is quickly becoming a barbeque town with a dizzying number of options for takeout. Here is a list for when you want to sink your teeth into beautifully smoked pit barbeque for the holiday weekend. Most of the BBQ spots listed here do the trinity of ribs, brisket and sausage. Some also do pulled pork and chicken. And there are a couple of grilled chicken options for you too because most of us don’t make it this beautifully! Don’t forget to check out the sides. Many of the pitmasters use the sides to express their personal roots. If you’re planning to order for Memorial Day weekend, do it now! Many of these places will sell out.

The stalwarts

Bludso’s - Mid-City

Boneyard Bistro - Sherman Oaks



Pulled pork sandwich from Boneyard Bistro. Photo by Andrea Talbert.

Maple Block Meat - Culver City

Phillip’s BBQ - Crenshaw/Inglewood

Slab BBQ - Beverly Grove

Woody’s - South LA

Pop-ups/caterers

A’s BBQ (Alan Cruz) - East LA

Anjahles - DTLA



Jerk chicken wings at Anjahles. Photo by Jazzy Harvey

Bartz BBQ - South Bay



Meat and sides from Bartz BBQ. Photo by Angelo Almonte.



Heritage BBQ - San Juan Capistrano



Offerings from Heritage BBQ. Photo by John Troxell.

Kuya Lord - La Cañada/Flintridge



Meat on the grill from Kuya Lord. Photo courtesy of Kuya Lord.



Sausages are on the grill at Kuya Lord. Kuya Lord.

Ribtown BBQ - Adams/Normandie

Ugly Drum BBQ - North Hollywood (pastrami, but done BBQ style)



Pit pastrami sandwich from Ugly Drum. Photo by Tomoko Dyen