Play video games to earn college credit. Some California campuses are taking esports seriously

Some California universities are allowing students to earn school credit for playing video games.

Some California universities are allowing students to earn school credit for playing video games. Photo by Shutterstock.

Some California universities are offering college credit for playing video games, and many more are adopting esports programs. That’s where students can compete in live video game tournaments, sometimes with corporate sponsorship. Educators say these programs give students real, transferable skills that will help them get hired in the media industry after graduation.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser