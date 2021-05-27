Some California universities are offering college credit for playing video games, and many more are adopting esports programs. That’s where students can compete in live video game tournaments, sometimes with corporate sponsorship. Educators say these programs give students real, transferable skills that will help them get hired in the media industry after graduation.
Play video games to earn college credit. Some California campuses are taking esports seriously
Credits
Guest:
- Marisa Martinez - College Journalism Network fellow at CalMatters