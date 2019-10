Owen Dennis Riley, 17, has made a career out of role playing the world’s most sensitive, loving boyfriend on YouTube. The idea behind his videos is to lull insomniacs to dreamland with his sleep-inducing persona. He also uses elements of ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, to be extra comforting.

In fact, there’s a whole genre of ASMR boyfriend and girlfriend roleplay on YouTube, not all of it geared towards insomniacs.