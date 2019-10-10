PG&E’s scheduled blackouts generate heavy criticism

Hosted by
Candles during a power outage.

Candles during a power outage. Credit: Pixabay.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Northern California are without electricity right now. That’s because Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has cut power during this week’s windy weather in an aggressive move to help the utility avoid sparking another wildfire like the one in Paradise last year. Residents are upset and concerned that PG&E isn’t investing enough in long-term grid security.

Credits

Guest:
Severin Borenstein - UC Berkeley Haas School of Business - @borensteins

Host:
Barbara Bogaev

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz