Hundreds of thousands of people in Northern California are without electricity right now. That’s because Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has cut power during this week’s windy weather in an aggressive move to help the utility avoid sparking another wildfire like the one in Paradise last year. Residents are upset and concerned that PG&E isn’t investing enough in long-term grid security.
PG&E’s scheduled blackouts generate heavy criticism
Credits
Guest:
Severin Borenstein - UC Berkeley Haas School of Business - @borensteins
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz