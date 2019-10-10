Trump and China resume trade talks amid U.S. manufacturing slowdown

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting today to resume talks to end the ongoing trade war. It’s a pivotal moment for global trade, with huge implications for our domestic economy. President Trump is scheduled to conclude the talks on Friday by meeting with the head of China’s negotiating team.

Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, economists say U.S. manufacturing might be entering a recession.