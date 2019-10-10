Trump and China resume trade talks amid U.S. manufacturing slowdown

Hosted by
Metalworking.

Metalworking. Credit: Pixabay. 

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting today to resume talks to end the ongoing trade war. It’s a pivotal moment for global trade, with huge implications for our domestic economy. President Trump is scheduled to conclude the talks on Friday by meeting with the head of China’s negotiating team.

Meanwhile, economists say U.S. manufacturing might be entering a recession.

Credits

Guest:
Don Lee - author, 'Country of Origin'

Host:
Barbara Bogaev

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz