If you’re looking for variety on your Memorial Day grill, artisanal sausages are the way to go

We cook during Memorial Day weekend in a multiplicity of ways but if the weather obliges, I feel like the majority of us are pulling out the grill. What you choose to put on it can vary widely but I'm confident that few people will turn down excellent sausages that have been made well.

We're lucky here in LA to have specialist butchers who focus on sausages from a particular area of the world as well as generalists who love to play with the genre. The creativity on display through this particular food is astonishing.

I asked listeners, "Who makes your favorite sausages locally?" and the answers were remarkably consistent.

Once you decide on your sausages, condiments will follow. (Rick Martinez's kiwi salsa and Alyse Whitney's Caesar salad dip round out the party.)





Peads & Barnetts

Many chefs and restaurants around town rely on Peads & Barnetts. When you try their sausages, you'll know why.

Butifarra (a Spanish-style sausage made of pork seasoned with salt and pepper)

Bratwurst

Italian (both mild and hot)

Linguiça (a Portuguese sausage made with pork, onion, garlic, and paprika)

Chorizo

WHERE: Santa Monica Farmers Market — Wednesday and Saturday

Hollywood Farmers Market — Sunday

Mar Vista Farmers Market — Sunday

You can pre-order on the website.

Delivery available for orders over $150.



Just a few of the sausages made by Standings Butchery. Photo courtesy of Standings Butchery.

Standing's Butchery

Standing's is one of the few whole animal butchers in town. While you're picking up your sausages, get some ground beef for burgers, too.

Philly cheese steak (beef sausage with black pepper, bell peppers, onions, provolone)

Mojo pork (onion/garlic powder, garlic, cumin, oregano, orange juice, orange, lime, and lemon zest)

Mac and cheese (pork with yellow cheddar, American cheese, and macaroni)

Many other flavors

WHERE: 7016 Melrose Ave., Hollywood.





McCall's Meat & Fish Co.

At McCall's Meat & Fish Co., you'll find great quality and tons of variety.

Korean BBQ

Andouille

Porcini gruyere made with beef short ribs

Lamb merguez

Chicken and spring alliums

Chicken, tomato, and basil

WHERE: 3141 Glendale Blvd., Atwater Village

1426 Montana Ave., Santa Monica





The Chori-Man

Chori-Man Humberto Raygoza, a 4th generation artisan chorizo maker, is known for offering the highest quality chorizo in town. He also has the most variety. If you don't want your sausage meat formed into links, you can also buy it in one-pound bulk packs.

Zacatecano Red Pork Chorizo (the standard bearer; a little spicy but not too much)

Tolucan Green Pork Chorizo (seasoned with poblano chiles and coriander; not spicy)

Maple Habanero Pork Chorizo (made with Vermont maple sugar; a little sweet with a kick)

Argentinian Pork Chorizo (basically an Italian sausage with garlic, fennel, and spices)

WHERE: 2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro

Jeff's Gourmet Sausages

If you're looking for real kosher, all-beef hot dogs, this is the place.

Chicken Bratwurst

Beef Polish

Beef Italian

Spicy Beef-Lamb Merguez

WHERE: 8930 W. Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson