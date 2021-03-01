US Supreme Court hears big Arizona case centering on Voting Rights Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in a case out of Arizona that focuses on the Voting Rights Act. Advocates worry the court will further chip away at the landmark 1965 law. Eight years ago, the court gutted one of the law’s most essential parts, which required state and local governments to check with the feds before changing their voting laws.

The case also comes as dozens of state legislatures are looking to put more restrictions on access to the ballot box, pushed by Trump supporters who believe the unfounded conspiracy that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen outright.