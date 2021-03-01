Along with teachers, California farmworkers are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. The timing is good, since farm workers are soon returning to the fields to harvest spring crops. But there are concerns with how Blue Shield, which has taken over statewide distribution, will handle the rollout in hard-to-reach places like the fields.
California farmworkers now qualify for COVID vaccines. What it takes to get doses to them
