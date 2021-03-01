Governor Gavin Newsom today announced a deal with state lawmakers to reopen California schools. There’s a $2 billion grant for schools that open kindergarten through second grade classrooms by the end of March. LAUSD is aiming to reopen in April. And there’s news today that the district should receive enough vaccines to meet that goal.

Newsom said at a press conference, “Today marks more broadly a commitment for the state of California, across the spectrum in all 58 counties, to provide at least 10%, a minimum of 75,000 doses. We are setting aside for our educators, for our school employees broadly, all up and down the state of California.”