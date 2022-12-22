It’s bowl season! All eyes on college football championship

The holidays are a time for many to sit back and watch college football. That’s because it’s bowl season! Top schools from around the country — including Georgia, Michigan, Texas Christian University, and Ohio State — will duke it out for a chance to play in the College Football National Championship game in January at SoFi Stadium. Also, USC plays Tulane. The team’s quarterback, Caleb Williams, won the Heisman Trophy.
