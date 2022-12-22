It’s bowl season! All eyes on college football championship

Statues of the “Wild Bunch” football players are seen at USC.

Statues of the “Wild Bunch” football players are seen at USC. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

The holidays are a time for many to sit back and watch college football. That’s because it’s bowl season! Top schools from around the country —  including Georgia, Michigan, Texas Christian University, and Ohio State — will duke it out for a chance to play in the College Football National Championship game in January at SoFi Stadium. Also, USC plays Tulane. The team’s quarterback, Caleb Williams, won the Heisman Trophy. 

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins