Will gun owners in San Jose have to get mandatory insurance and pay annual fees?

San Jose, California could become the first city in the U.S. to require gun owners to carry liability insurance. It’s also exploring the introduction of an annual fee for all gun owners. The idea is to get them to compensate the city for the costs of gun violence — such as police and ambulance services — and medical care expenses.

This week, the city voted to explore how the policies might work. An official vote on these gun regulations could take place in September.

This follows a mass shooting in May, when a gunman killed nine of his coworkers at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.