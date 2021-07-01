Smorgasburg LA reopens on July 4 with more than 60 vendors. Here are ones to check out

The reopening of Los Angeles became real for me when I heard that the city gave Smorgasburg LA permission to reopen. The weekly Sunday marketplace takes place adjacent to The Row DTLA on Alameda Street. By my count, 63 food vendors (both beloved returnees and newcomers) will participate this Sunday, July 4 for the first time since the pandemic shut down the gathering that had become integral to the food scene of Los Angeles. If you love browsing your food choices and don’t want to be inside, here is your happy place.

General manager Zach Brooks is happy to tell anyone that a great convenience of Smorgasburg LA is the amount of parking The Row DTLA provides. Over 4000 spaces, in fact. So if you want to go on a taco crawl but aren't in the mood to drive all over the city, this is your opportunity to park once then line up for some of the best choices in town.

Returning: Burritos La Palma, Tacos 1986, Macheen and Evil Cooks

New: Los Dorados and Goat Mafia

Vegan favorites: Cena Vegan and Todo Verde

If you feel like you missed out on all the pivots and pop-ups LA cooks were dishing up, you get another chance to try out a few of the most successful here in one place.

Bridgetown Roti

Go Go Bird

Little Fish

Little Salty Pie Company

Saucy Chick Rotisserie