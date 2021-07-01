Supreme Court overturns AZ election laws and CA mandate to report major donations

A sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020.

A sign directs voters to a polling station on Election Day in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. November 3, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo.

The Supreme Court today delivered two long-waited opinions on elections in Arizona and donation disclosure in California. In a 6-3 opinion, justices struck down two election laws: one that would have allowed voters to submit a ballot at a different precinct, and another that made it a crime for campaign workers, activists, and others from collecting ballots and delivering them to polling places. The justices also overturned a California law in another 6-3 vote that the state cannot require charities to report their major donors, stating it’s a First Amendment violation. 

