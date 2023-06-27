BenDeLaCreme: Drag community is uniquely suited to fight political hate

On the new Hulu show “Drag Me To Dinner,” drag queens compete to host the best dinner party for judges who grade their food and drinks, decor, and entertainment. The show is light and fun, but it arrives at a time when several Republican-led states are trying to restrict or ban drag — as part of the broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.

BenDeLaCreme, one of the show’s contestants, tells KCRW that her solo work involves lots of travel, and conservative states are too dangerous to be in right now.

“Do we risk our own safety? Will the show even continue, will it be shut down, or will it be protested to the point where it doesn't exist? And so, we're caught in this no-win situation. … Currently, I don't have anything on the books for any of those places, specifically because of these reasons.”

She adds that all of this is terrifying from a national standpoint. “We're endangering transgender people because of the sweeping language with these bills. And we're inviting the government into individuals’ homes in order to police how they raise their children. I mean, the effects of this are so broad, and I don't even know if everyone understands how if these things continue to pass, how they will echo throughout our country.”

BenDeLaCreme points out that as a 41-year-old drag queen who’s been in the business for 21 years, she feels safe in limited areas.

“Drag is an art form that really grew out of these shadowy confined spaces, where queer people had to gather because it was not safe to be out in the streets … publicly displaying one's true self or one's affection for others. And drag is this beautiful art form that flourished in these spaces where people felt oppressed and needed someone to entertain them, to bring them joy, and to celebrate what it is that other people were reviling. And so, really, I think the drag community is uniquely suited to battle this energy.”

Growing up in Litchfield, Connecticut, BenDeLaCreme says she was lonely and didn’t know anyone who identified as queer. At age 6, she knew she was different, and felt more alienated as she matured.

“Within the conversation that's being had now … that queer children are created through indoctrination or through exposure to queer culture, I mean, I'm a living testament to the fact that I grew up very queer without any access to any of that. And that is not where that is ever going to come from. But what I needed was examples of successful life [sic] that could be lived out there. And I was very much suicidal throughout my adolescence and teens.”

Fortunately, she got some sense of hope to move forward, though it’s unclear where that came from. “It was luck that I made it into adulthood, And it shouldn't be luck. It should be something that we are fiercely protecting — is our young people growing up regardless of who they are.”

Kids need the most protection right now, and people must remind them that they have a future, regardless of the hate they’re receiving, she emphasizes.

BenDeLaCreme wants to tell today’s youth directly: “The first thing to do is to gauge whether you're safe and to protect yourself, and know that that will not be the case forever. There are people out there who are going to love and accept you. … There's a space for you … and it's around the bend. And that's your reason to hold on. … And I promise there's something beautiful for you. And for anyone else who's not in direct danger, I would say do not be afraid to be who you are.”