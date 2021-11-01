What do California lawmakers hope to accomplish at UN climate summit in Glasgow?

The world’s eyes are on Glasgow as global leaders begin nearly two weeks of negotiations at this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). President Biden spoke today and apologized for his predecessor’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Also in attendance is a delegation from California, and it includes nearly two dozen lawmakers, climate officials, and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. Not in attendance is Governor Gavin Newsom, who cited “family obligations” when he pulled out on Friday. So what can California add to the world’s largest discussion on climate change?

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.