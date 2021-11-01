DOJ’s prosecution of Capitol insurrectionists is ‘almost schizophrenic,’ says federal judge

People run away from tear gas as pro-Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol after a March to Save America rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, USA. Photo by Joel Marklund/Reuters.

A detailed breakdown of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is now laid out in a new Washington Post report. It’s a minute-by-minute look at the roughly three hours then-President Trump stood by as rioters attacked the Capitol and violently battled police officers who were trying to protect the building. They forced lawmakers and their aides to flee for safety. 

The fate of 700 or so insurrectionists is in the hands of the courts now. And at least one judge is not pleased with the Department of Justice’s decision to offer some of them misdemeanor plea deals, calling the approach “schizophrenic.” 

