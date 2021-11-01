Texas abortion law: How are Supreme Court justices leaning?

Pro-choice activists protest outside the Supreme Court while it hears arguments on the Texas abortion ban. In United States of America v. Texas, the Department of Justice is arguing that the Texas law banning abortions after six weeks is unconstitutional. Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto.

The Supreme Court today heard oral arguments in two challenges to Texas’ law that bans almost all abortions in the state. One came from clinics in Texas over the provision that lets private individuals sue to try to enforce the ban. The second challenge came from the Department of Justice over whether or not the federal government can sue to block a state law.

