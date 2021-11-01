The Supreme Court today heard oral arguments in two challenges to Texas’ law that bans almost all abortions in the state. One came from clinics in Texas over the provision that lets private individuals sue to try to enforce the ban. The second challenge came from the Department of Justice over whether or not the federal government can sue to block a state law.
Texas abortion law: How are Supreme Court justices leaning?
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica