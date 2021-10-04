Millions of newly released documents show that some of the world’s richest and most powerful people are using tax havens and shell companies to hide their vast wealth from tax authorities and criminal investigators. In Malibu, records show offshore companies linked to the king of Jordan spent $70 million on three adjacent homes overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The trove of confidential records is called the Pandora Papers. They were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The Washington Post has spent a year going through them.