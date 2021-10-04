The U.S. Supreme Court’s new term kicks off today, and the docket contains several monumental cases the nine justices must consider. Over the next two weeks, the justices are picking up cases involving Abu Zubaydah, a Palestinian national accused of being a high-level al Qaeda operative, and Dzhozhar Tsarnaev, one of the two Boston Marathon bombers.

On November 3, the court will hear a case on whether New York violated the Second Amendment when it denied applications for concealed carry licenses for self-defense. And on December 1, oral arguments take place in a Mississippi case that could change abortion access in the U.S.