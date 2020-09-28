Amy Coney Barrett’s judicial philosophy and possible impact on the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett spoke this weekend in the White House Rose Garden after President Trump officially named her as his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court: “I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy either for the short term or for the long haul. I never imagined that I would find myself in this position. But now that I am, I assure you that I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage.”

Barrett is a dream pick for conservatives and widely seen as the successor to late Justice Antonin Scalia. She clerked for him, and he reportedly said she was his favorite law clerk.

Republicans have already mapped out a swift confirmation process to seat Barrett before the November election. There’s not much the Democrats can do about that. The Republicans have the votes to confirm her.

One possible strategy Democrats are considering is to replace California Senator Diane Feinstein as ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. Politico reports that some in the party are worried the 87-year-old Feinstein can’t mount the aggressive fight they need to fight Barrett’s nomination, and could blow their chances of winning back the Senate.