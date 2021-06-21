Supreme Court: No limits on education-related benefits to NCAA athletes

In a unanimous ruling today, the Supreme Court justices said the NCAA, the regulating body for college sports, can’t ban athletes from receiving small education-related payouts like scholarships for graduate schools, internships, and even computers. The court didn’t directly address the bigger issue of whether athletes can be paid for playing, but the decision could pave the way for that.

Also, late last week, an LA County Superior Court judge said that Measure J was unconstitutional. This was a measure voters approved last November, and it would have required a portion of the county’s money go toward social services and jail diversion programs.